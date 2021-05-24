Promising future for Touch Rugby

Touch Rugby has a promising future with many young players showing interest in the sport.

The successful completion of the Touch Fiji Easter Tournament over the weekend has been attributed to the large turnout of young players.

Touch Fiji official and national women’s Coach Mesake Tikotani says he is optimistic of a brighter future.

“There’s a lot of talent identified especially from our youth category in the age group within 16-20 so a lot of potentials, so come 2023 or 2024 there should be no surprise that some of them would make it to the national team.”

Tikotani says new talents are added bonus as they prepare for the upcoming international tournaments.

“So that’s a plus for us as we choose a squad, especially those young talents and also those that have represented the country in 2019 SPG so we have a large base group and we are trying to select the squad and monitor their performance.”

The next international outing for Touch Fiji is the 2023 Pacific Games.