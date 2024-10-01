New faces for game two

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Coach Peniona Ranitu has made several changes to the Fiji U18 Schoolboys lineup for their second test match against the Australian Schoolboys.

Following their historic 26-14 victory in the first game, Ranitu has opted to introduce new talent to bolster the team for the crucial follow-up match.

In the front row, Jone T. Buadromo replaces Rupeni Nuinui at loosehead prop while Savenaca Nabati of Ba Provincial Freebird Institute comes in for Saimoni Vaiasoa at lock.

The back row also sees a change, with Ratu Epeli Roseruvakula stepping in at number eight, taking over from Sireli Nete.

In the halves, Ame Sagata is set to start at scrumhalf, replacing Meli Waqairadovu, while Isikeli Bari takes over the flyhalf role from his QVS teammate Anare Tabakaucoro.

Out wide, QVS loose forward Ilaitia Rakuro will make his first start of the series on the left wing, replacing Cuvu’s Duacake Vulainabuwaha, while Elima Ratuvolavola, who also serves as vice-captain, comes in at fullback in place of Cuvu’s Josaia Ralulu, who will come off the bench.

Nasinu Under-18 captain Rafaele Dagaga headlines a strong bench with the likes of Marika Koroi, Ratu Osea Dasalusalu, Ezekiel Hughes, Sireli Nete, Meli Waqairadovu, Josaia Ralulu, and Charles Salikikoro.

The two sides will meet again at 3 pm today, and the match will air live on FBC Sports.