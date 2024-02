Matarugu and Rokouono return for Super W champs

Vika Matarugu [left] and Merewalesi Rokouono

Defending Super W champions, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women have named their final squad for the 2024 season.

Coach Moses Rauluni have included some new rookies while retaining some key players from last season.

Rauluni has also named 2022 winning fly-half Merewalesi Rokouono and hooker Vika Matarugu after missing out last year.

Matarugu played for the Rebels last year while Rokouono pursued a rugby league career with the North Queensland Cowboys with Vitalina Naikore.

Other notable names in the side are Vani Arei, Jade Coates,Keleni Marawa,Merewai Cumu,Litiana Lawedrau,Merevesi Ofakimalino, Jennifer Ravutia,Asinate Serevi and Sulita Waisega.

The Fijian Drua Women is aiming for a Super W three peat this year.

They’ll face Queensland Reds on Sunday March 17 at Ballymore Stadium.

Fiji Drua Women Squad:

Repeka Aditove, Vani Arei, Luisa Basei, Noelani Baselala, Atelaite Buna, Adita Christine, Jade Tayla Coates, Merewai Cumu, Salanieta Kinita, Anasimeci Korovata, Litiana Lawedrau, Litia Marama, Keleni Marawa, Vika Matarugu, Salanieta Nabuli, Vulori Nabura, Karalaini Naisewa, Mereoni Nakesa, Merewai Nasilasila, Merewairita Neivosa, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Setaita Railumu, Jennifer Ravutia, Tiana Robanakadavu, Merewalesi Rokovono, Iva Sauira, Loraini Seinivutu, Evivi Senikarivi, Asinate Serevi, Nunia Uluikadavu, Mereoni Vonosere, Sulita Waisega