Lutu to incorporate NRLW experience with Fiji Bulikula

[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bulikula halfback Losana Lutu will showcase her impressive stepping skills to help the team in their Pacific Cup Championship clash against the Cook Islands at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Lutu made a strong impression, particularly in round two of the NRLW against the Titans.

The rising star from Beqa says that returning home after 12 years and playing here for the first time is something special.

She looks forward to bringing her magic touch to help the team secure victory, especially as they work towards booking a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s a privilege to play for Fiji, any opportunity you get to play for your homeland you want to take it and I just want to bring the experience back from NRLW to here.”

She adds that being given this opportunity is an honour especially as she steps out to represent her village, family at home and those who aren’t able to be with her as she prepares to make her Test debut for Fiji.

Meanwhile, in an interview with NRL, her family from Beqa are looking forward to wearing t-shirts bearing Lutu’s face and banners with her name on them this weekend.

The 20-year-old will start against the Cook Islands.

The winner of this weekend’s clash will meet Fetu Samoa in Auckland next Saturday for a place at the World Cup to be played in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

At 6 pm, the Fiji Bulikula hosts the Cook Islands while the Vodafone Fiji Bati takes on the Cook Islands as well at 8.10 pm.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4 pm, the Fiji Residents take on Samoa Residents.