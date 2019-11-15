Kikau voted best second rower in NRL players’ poll

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau has been voted the best second-rower in the NRL Players Poll.

NRL.com, in conjunction with The Sydney Morning Herald, polled 150 players from all 16 clubs to get their responses about a range of topics.

Kikau has moved up one spot over the past 12 months to claim the best second-rower title, despite David Fifita being in negotiations for one of the most lucrative contracts in the NRL.

The Panthers star takes over from the retired Sam Burgess, who collected more than half the votes in 2019.

Kikau finished in third place as the hardest player to tackle in the NRL.

His Panthers and Bati teammate Apisai Koroisau is the second-best hooker in the competition behind Storm legend Cameron Smith.

Koroisau and Kikau’s Panthers will host the Cowboys on Sunday in round 10 of the NRL at 6:05pm. The match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.