Kadavu through to Ranadi Cup semis

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Kadavu women’s rugby side have created history by reaching the Royal Tea Ranadi semifinals in only their first year in the competition.

The Southerners did so in emphatic fashion with a 60-0 demolition of Tavua in the quarterfinal this afternoon at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other Ranadi Cup quarterfinal results, Vatukoula defeated Northland 29-22 at Garvey Park in Tavua, Macuata overpowered Rewa 33-20 at Subrail Park in Labasa and Cakaudrove edged Ba 24-23.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

In the ANZ Marama Cup competition, Namosi demolished Navosa 83-5, Yasawa beat Nasinu 29-20 and Suva outmuscled Naitasiri 10-3.