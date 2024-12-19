Kadavu players thankful, Baselala is annoying says Rakuro

[Source: Supplied]

Three Drua stars from Kadavu are thankful that Western players are enjoying their time on their home island.

Solotavui, Nakasaleka villager, Philip Baselala, Simione Kuruvoli of Ono, and Vuate Karawalevu from Dravuwalu, Naceva believe this is an opportunity for their teammates to have some Kadavu experience.

Halfback Kuruvoli says it’s good to have players from the West on this trip, while Karawalevu believes they’ll enjoy some time to train and relax.

Karawalevu adds this is a priceless moment for the first-timers to Kadavu.



Philip Baselala [Source: Supplied]

Baselala, says Kadavu is paradise and he’s proud to train there with the squad for a week.

“It really means a lot to me especially being back here on my home soil, Kadavu, and really get to have the team here, we get to do our team bonding and just to show them my beautiful hidden paradise, Kadavu.”

While Baselala speaks highly of his island, Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro believes the young halfback is annoying.

“Only one player that annoys me and gets on my nerves is Philip Baselala, he is one of the young ones but maybe because he’s from Kadavu that’s why he acts that way, I don’t know what else to tell that boy.”

A little banter also creates healthy competition when it comes to team-building activities.



[Source: Supplied]

TeamUp Fiji Managing Director, Stu Robertson who is also in Kadavu with the Fijian Drua conducting team-building activities says it’s an amazing environment to come into and be a part of.

One of the squad’s activities was building cardboard rafts. Players were split into groups to design and develop their own, before testing them in a race in the sea.