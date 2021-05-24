History as Fijiana Drua joins Super W

The Fijiana Drua 15s have now been officially confirmed to be part of Australia’s Super W competition this year.

This afternoon Rugby Australia released a statement saying the side will be based in Australia for the entirety of the competition, with their squad set to be confirmed later today.

RA Chief Executive Andy Marinos thanked Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Minister Zed Seselja and their staff at DFAT for all of their support in helping bring the Fijiana to Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Marino’s says there’s never been a more exciting time to support Women’s Rugby, whether it’s the Sevens or 15s.

Fiji Rugby Union CEO John O’Connor says they’re humbled and sincerely thankful to the Board and Management of Rugby Australia for this great opportunity.

O’Connor says this is also historical for Fiji Rugby and for the sport in the country and will provide pathway opportunities for young girls in Fiji.

FRU General Manager, High Performance Simon Raiwalui says Fijiana’s inclusion into Super W has come off the back of a lot of hard work and persistence from all parties involved.

Raiwalui also says the competition is stepping into the next stage of its evolution and it’s great to have Fijiana not only representing Women’s Rugby in Fiji but Women’s Rugby in the Pacific when they step out onto the field in round one.

[Source: rugby.com.au]