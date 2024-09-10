Fuli focuses on preparing Fijiana 7s for future

Fijiana 7s head coach Saiasi Fuli

With less than three months remaining on his contract with the Fijiana 7s, head coach Saiasi Fuli plans to work with his coaching staff and management to help prepare them for the next phase before passing the reins to his successor.

The Fiji Rugby Union will not be extending Fuli’s contract with the Fijiana and will be advertising the position in December.

This was announced by FRU interim chair Peter Mazey during a press conference at the Rugby House in Suva yesterday afternoon.

For the remainder of his tenure, Fuli aims to present and refine all his plans and strategies for next year’s HSBC 7s Series to the management and coaching staff.

“Now, my role is to help with the transition, develop and submit the plan along with the program for the next coming management that will continue.”

Over his five years with the Fijiana, Fuli led the team to a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In recognition of his contributions to rugby, he was awarded the 50th Independence Medal in 2021.