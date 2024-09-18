Flying Fijians gear up to counter Japan's speed

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is well aware of the fast-paced style Japan brings to the game and says his team is preparing to slow things down in the final of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Byrne acknowledged Japan’s effectiveness around the breakdown and emphasized that the Flying Fijians will focus on strategies to neutralize this strength.

“We have to be really strong in defense and we’re going to have to make our tackles and we’re going to have to dominate in the coalition areas so we can slow the ball down because they do like to play a fast game and they’re very good at it.”

Article continues after advertisement

While praising Japan’s qualities, Byrne believes the Flying Fijians have the tools to counter their powerful opponents.

He highlighted Fiji’s ball-carrying ability and physical presence, noting that these strengths will be key in dominating the scrum and lineout.

Byrne added that Fiji’s physicality will play a crucial role in offsetting Japan’s speed, allowing his team to control the game’s tempo.

The Flying Fijians will meet Japan at 10.05pm on Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.