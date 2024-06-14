Fijiana go down fighting in first Test

The Fijiana 15’s team faced a challenging encounter in their first Test match ultimately losing 24-15 to the visiting Japanese side.

The hosts started strongly with flanker Nunia Daunimoala delivering an impressive performance.

The Naitasiri lass put Fiji on the scoreboard first with a well-earned try.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the momentum shifted due to ill-discipline and missed opportunities.

Winger Merewairita Neivosa’s ongoing discipline issues and lack of structural play proved costly for the Fijiana.

Japan fielded a squad brimming with experienced young players who maintained their momentum from the outset.

The Fijiana team suffered further setbacks with yellow cards issued to Sulita Waisega and Atelaite Buna.

Neivosa redeemed herself in the second half by scoring Fiji’s second try.

Despite their efforts to rally and maintain hope for their supporters, the Fijiana could not overcome the resilient Japanese team who secured the victory with a strong performance.

They will next meet at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Thursday at 6pm.

The game will be LIVE on FBC Sports.