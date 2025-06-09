Familiar faces for Lelean in final showdown

Lelean Memorial School will carry the lessons of the past two seasons into tomorrow’s Vodafone Super Deans Under 18 final against Suva Grammar School.

This is the third straight year this Lelean side has reached the final, but Grammar has already proven to be a difficult opponent for them.

In 2024, this Lelean side lost to Suva Grammar in the Under 16 final.

Last year, the Davuilevu team ended Grammar’s campaign in the U17 semi-final.

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Those results provide plenty of motivation as Lelean prepares to face Grammar once again, this time with the Under 18 title on the line.

This is the third successive year that the current Lelean team has made the national finals and have failed to stand on the winning podium in 2024 and 2025.

With history on the line and familiar opponents standing in their way, Lelean will be determined to turn past disappointment into championship success.

Lelean Memorial School knows the battle awaiting them tomorrow, and they are preparing for a physical test against a Suva Grammar School side that has been one of the competition’s most dominant teams.

Lelean Assistant Principal Ulaiyasi Vakatawakoula says the Davuilevu Warriors have been working on the areas that could make the difference at HFC Bank Stadium, particularly their defensive shape, attacking patterns and mental focus.

Now, the Warriors have another chance to go head-to-head with their Suva rivals, but Vakatawakoula knows Grammar’s forward pack will present their biggest challenge.

“We respect Suva Grammar and we will be there at HFC Bank Stadium to meet them in the final. We also would like to urge our fans to come out in numbers. We thank the school, students, our families, our stakeholders, our old scholars and the Methodist Church of Fiji, especially as we are in Conference Week.”

Lelean are not underestimating Grammar, but they believe discipline and smart decision-making could be crucial when the pressure rises in the final.

Vakatawakoula is also calling on the school’s supporters, families, old scholars and stakeholders to pack HFC Bank Stadium and get behind the Warriors.

For the players, the message is clear.

Embrace the occasion, stay humble and keep their minds on the job because, Lelean will have 70 minutes to turn their hard work into a statement against one of the strongest sides in the competition.

They meet at 6.10pm, with the action LIVE on FBC Sports.

The finals start at 8am and overseas fans can watch all the action on VITI+ for $75FJD.