Nursing Stations set for Health Centre upgrades

[Photo: File]

The Ministry of Health plans to convert a number of nursing stations into health centres to improve access to healthcare, particularly in rural and isolated communities.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the upgrades will depend on factors including population size, geographical isolation and the level of healthcare services required in each area.

He says the Ministry is also looking at relocating some nursing stations to new sites.

“In terms of plans, yes, there are plans to convert nursing stations to health centres. There are plans to relocate nursing stations to new sites.”

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Lalabalavu says several nursing stations have already been upgraded, including Soso in Kadavu, Galoa in Serua and Namosi, Nabobuco in Naitasiri, Lomaivuna and Namara.

He says the upgrades must provide proper living quarters for nurses and doctors, as well as adequate space to operate the facilities.

The Minister says the Ministry is taking a more comprehensive approach to upgrading healthcare facilities, with geographical isolation also a key consideration.

He says Rotuma is an example where healthcare needs cannot be assessed based on population size alone.

A new nursing station is also planned for Sese in the Sagani area to address a gap in healthcare services.

Preparatory work has been budgeted for the relocation of the Tokemalo and Nausori Highlands nursing stations.

Lalabalavu says converting a nursing station into a health centre also requires greater drug storage capacity and other improvements to ensure the facilities are suitable for

patients and health workers.

He says budget allocations are being used for preparatory works and minor improvements as the Ministry continues the upgrades.