HIV education embedded across school curriculum

[Photo: File]

HIV education is embedded across several subjects in the school curriculum, from Year Seven through to Year 13.

Responding to a question in Parliament on the topic, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted students are introduced to HIV through health science, biology, family life education and English.

He says the approach is designed to give students age-appropriate information as they progress through school.

“The Ministry’s approach ensures that students encounter HIV education progressively throughout their schooling years.”

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro says Year Seven students learn about the causes of HIV, prevention and responsible lifestyle choices through Healthy Living and Basic Science.

At the secondary level, Year 11 Biology covers HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, while Year 13 students study HIV as a retrovirus.

Family Life Education in Years 12 and 13 also covers common STIs in Fiji and the current HIV situation in the country.

The Minister says HIV-related topics are also incorporated into English through reading, writing, comprehension and research activities.

He says the goal is to ensure students receive accurate information, make responsible decisions and help reduce HIV-related stigma and discrimination.