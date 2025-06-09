Government moves toward strategic fuel reserves

[Photo: File]

Fiji will begin technical discussions on establishing strategic fuel reserves as Government moves to strengthen national energy security and protect the country from supply disruptions.

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says Government is working with Malaysia and Korea on fuel storage, stockpiling and technical support for Fiji’s planned national fuel security strategy.

Ditoka says discussions with Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and Petronas explored regional storage arrangements and pre-positioned fuel supplies.

Fiji has also held discussions with the Korea National Oil Corporation on strategic petroleum reserves and fuel storage planning.

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“In Korea, discussions were held with senior representatives of the Korean government and the Korea National Oil Corporation. NOC has considerable experience in strategic petroleum reserves and national fuel security planning. It was agreed that Fiji’s Department of Energy and NOC should begin technical discussions on strategic fuel reserve planning and related cooperation.”

Ditoka says global disruptions have already affected Fiji through higher fuel prices, shipping pressures, aviation costs and risks to electricity supply.

He says Fiji’s engagement with Malaysia is also aimed at strengthening trade and investment opportunities.

In 2024, Fiji exported about 4.5 million US dollars in goods to Malaysia, while imports were about 115 million US dollars, largely driven by fuel and related products.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says Fiji’s diplomatic missions must deliver greater trade, exports, investment and opportunities for Fijians.

He says Fiji needs a strong diplomatic presence, but its missions must deliver tangible economic benefits by opening markets for local exports and strengthening regional

trade.