Falcons to feature in Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

The United States of America Falcons have booked a spot at the 2025 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, where they’ll aim for the title against some of the world’s best teams.

The team will be led by new head coach Simon Amor.

Amor has chosen to advance his wider men’s squad’s development by providing them the opportunity to compete at the highest level in 7s rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

In a Facebook post, the Fiji Coral Coast 7s announced that the Falcons will face teams such as the New Zealand All Blacks 7s, Aussie 7s, Samoan 7s and the Fiji 7s, along with top Fijian club teams.

The post adds that this is an unparalleled opportunity to gain valuable experience in the game that Fiji holds dear.

The Coral Coast 7s will take place from January 16 to 18 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.