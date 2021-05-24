Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Emotional moment for Kuruvoli family

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 19, 2022 5:01 pm

It was emotional just as much as it was exciting for the Kuruvoli family, watching their son, grandson, and brother run onto the field to mark history for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

While Fijians everywhere stopped to witness last nights game, FBC Sports caught up with the Kuruvoli family in Nabua who bought a flat-screen TV just to watch the Fijian Drua’s scrum-half play.

Grandfather and namesake Simione Kuruvoli Snr says he has seen a young Simione grow up through the rugby ranks and knew his grandson was destined for greater things.

Article continues after advertisement

“We felt so great, we’re very happy for him to make it up in the first 15 and all the training for all those years has come to fruition now so we are so happy that he was in the first 15 to run on ”.

Kuruvoli Snr says despite the result, he believes the Fijian Drua has better things to come.

“This is their real first game, tonight was their real first game and it’s a feel of the top level competition and I think most of them get the feel of it now and I think they’ll be okay for the next games”.

The Kuruvoli family plans to make a tradition of watching together as a family every week for the next 14 rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

Drua went down to New South Wales Warratahs 40-10 in its first Super Rugby debut at CommBank Stadium last night.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Brumbies next Saturday at 3.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.