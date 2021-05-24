Emotional moment for Kuruvoli family

It was emotional just as much as it was exciting for the Kuruvoli family, watching their son, grandson, and brother run onto the field to mark history for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

While Fijians everywhere stopped to witness last nights game, FBC Sports caught up with the Kuruvoli family in Nabua who bought a flat-screen TV just to watch the Fijian Drua’s scrum-half play.

Grandfather and namesake Simione Kuruvoli Snr says he has seen a young Simione grow up through the rugby ranks and knew his grandson was destined for greater things.

Article continues after advertisement

“We felt so great, we’re very happy for him to make it up in the first 15 and all the training for all those years has come to fruition now so we are so happy that he was in the first 15 to run on ”.

Kuruvoli Snr says despite the result, he believes the Fijian Drua has better things to come.

“This is their real first game, tonight was their real first game and it’s a feel of the top level competition and I think most of them get the feel of it now and I think they’ll be okay for the next games”.

The Kuruvoli family plans to make a tradition of watching together as a family every week for the next 14 rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

Drua went down to New South Wales Warratahs 40-10 in its first Super Rugby debut at CommBank Stadium last night.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Brumbies next Saturday at 3.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra.