Drua reflects on performance: Harris

Action from the Fijian Drua vs Moana Pasifika match [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Assistant Coach, Brad Harris says the players reflected deeply on their performance in Saturday’s win against Moana Pasifika.

Harris says the players were disappointed with their performance, almost losing not only the match but also their chances of making the quarter-finals.

However, this week gives them a chance for redemption by taking on the Reds in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round 14 match.

Harris says it’s more than just that for the players, understanding that so much is on the line.

“We had some good moments in the game where we kicked ahead but then we sort of took our foot off the gas so that through our review process we highlighted some areas we need to get a little bit better at, in and around our contact area. The boys knew themselves, they reflected quite hard on themselves and we know that we have to be a lot better this week.”



The assistant coach adds they had a big session today in training as they continue to monitor who cannot make the final squad on Thursday.

The Drua will take on the Reds on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4.35pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.