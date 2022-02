Drua lineup confirmed for historical match

Olympic gold medalist Meli Derenalagi is one of the 22 Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players that will make their Super Rugby debut on Friday.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has included the Nawaka man in his starting 15.

Derenalagi will start in the number six jumper with former Fiji Under-20 rep Kitione Salawa at openside.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga prop Jone Koroiduadua partners Vuma villager from Ovalau, Samu Tawake upfront and Tevita Ikanivere at hooker.

Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta are the locks while captain Nemani Nagusa will be at number eight.

Tailevu halfback Simione Kuruvoli is at halfback and the only player with Super Rugby experience Baden Kerr slots in at flyhalf.

Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota forms the midfield combination for the Drua along with the back three of Vinaya Habosi, Kitione Ratu and Selesitino Ravutaumada.

The reserves are Mesulame Dolokoto, Timoci Sauvoli, Manasa Saulo, Viliame Rarasea, Vilive Miramira, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz and Onisi Ratave.

The Drua takes on the Waratahs at 8:45pm on Friday and you can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

The Drua lineup

Jone Koroiduadua

Tevita Ikanivere

Samuela Tawake

Isoa Nasilasila

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Meli Derenalagi

Kitione Salawa

Nemani Nagusa (c)

Simione Kuruvoli

Baden Kerr

Vinaya Habosi

Kalaveti Ravouvou

Apisalome Vota

Kitione Ratu

Selesitino Ravutaumada

Reserves

Mesulame Dolokoto

Timoci Sauvoli

Manasa Saulo

Viliame Rarasea

Vilive Miramira

Peni Matawalu

Caleb Muntz

Onisi Ratave