Drua aiming to break Canberra curse

The Fijian Drua have shown steady progress in their short Super Rugby history, and after their thrilling win over the Chiefs, they’re eager to take another step forward—this time, by breaking their losing streak in Canberra.

Having fallen to the Brumbies in every meeting on Australian soil, the Drua know exactly what challenge awaits them tonight.

Head coach Glen Jackson emphasized that the team isn’t just focused on finishing strong but on managing the entire 80 minutes better.

“We’re just trying to improve each week, and I think the lessons that we learned from all those finishing games, including the weekend, are getting better. It’s not only the finishing; it’s the whole 80-minute period of how we manage a game and put pressure on the opposition.”

Their second-half dominance against the Chiefs proved they can match the best, but starting well and maintaining pressure throughout the game remains a key priority.

With a short six-day turnaround and the physical toll of last weekend’s clash, squad rotation and recovery have been crucial in their preparation.

Despite their struggles in Canberra, the Drua won’t be stepping into unfamiliar territory. They’ve played the Brumbies there every season and know what to expect.

This time, they’re determined to flip the script and finally get one over their Australian rivals on their own turf.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces the Brumbies at 8.35 pm tonight in round 5 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

