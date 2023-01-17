Different winners prove competitiveness: Te Nana

Former All Blacks 7s captain Karl Te Nana.

Former All Blacks 7s captain Karl Te Nana believes this season’s World Rugby 7s Series is going to be really competitive.

There have been different winners in the three men’s and two women’s tournaments so far.

In the men’s competition, Samoa won in Cape Town, Australia took out the Hong Kong title and South Africa were winners in Dubai.

Australia and New Zealand were victorious in the women’s legs in Cape Town and Dubai.

Te Nana says there can even be a new winner in Hamilton this weekend.

“I think New Zealand and Fiji obviously are trying to get back up there as well and you see the likes of Australia who’ve had their consistency not only the players but tournaments, now they’re at the top and they won the last series. I think this season will be highly competitive we’ve seen already the amount of different winners in the competition so leading into Hamilton and Sydney next two legs is going to be awesome, you know how highly supported the Fijians are, hopefully, they come and mix it up.”

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will take on France at 8.32am Saturday in their opening Hamilton 7s match.

They’ll then meet Kenya at 12pm and Samoa at 3.06pm Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana plays Great Britain at 10.22am Saturday, before facing hosts New Zealand at 2.12pm followed by Papua New Guinea at 5.37pm.