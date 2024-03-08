Avoid catch-up rugby: Matawalu

Tiko Matawalu

A former Flying Fijians prop forward believes the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua need to hit the ground running from the opening whistle in their remaining games this season.

Tiko Matawalu says the team must avoid playing catch-up rugby, especially in a competition as tough as the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Fijian Drua have put up contrasting performances in each half of their opening two games, something Matawalu believes could count against them as the season progresses.

“In the two games that they have played, we have seen how well they were able to settle into the game in the second half for the first and second rounds. It’s just a matter of finding the right frame of mind for the players so that they are able to start well in the first half. They tend to settle a bit late into the game.”

Speaking on FBC’s Super Rugby Pacific Build-up show, the six-test cap prop says the Drua cannot be complacent in the first half as this will allow opposing teams to pile on points against them.

The Drua take on the Crusaders at 1:05 pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports HD channel.