Anyone can play any position: Jackson

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson says their match-day 23 is shaping up well and looking sharp as they build towards their highly anticipated season opener against the Brumbies next week in Suva.

Jackson highlights the team’s depth and versatility, emphasizing that they are fortunate to have players who can seamlessly cover multiple positions, giving them greater flexibility in their game plan.

He adds that there is no single standout player to watch on game day, as every member of the squad has put in the hard work and earned their place through dedication, fitness and skill.

“All of them put their hand up and that’s what this is about and in terms of selection I think we got a great squad. Infact we have got anyone that can play in any position so we are lucky and it’s going to make it tough for us as selectors to get the right team and hopefully we do for the game against the Brumbies.”

Jackson says that while things are on track, there is always room for improvement and gaps to fill—that’s the nature of rugby.

The team had their first-ever night training session at Churchill Park on Tuesday, an experience they believe was crucial in refining their preparation and adapting to different playing conditions.

They will meet the Brumbies in their first match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match at 3.35pm next Saturday.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.