Rugby League

We need to defend well: Cotter

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 18, 2021 4:26 pm
[Source: NRL]

It’s game day and the Flying Fijians coaching staff believes they’ve got all things covered in the last few days.

The intensity of tonight’s second Test match against the All Blacks will be higher compared to last Saturday.

Head Coach, Vern Cotter is anticipating the All Blacks will be challenging them in different areas in different ways so the national side will have to be aware of the strategies they might put in place.

Cotter says Fiji dominated the breakdown in the first Test but they were also exposed in that area.

“We still want to be competitive in that area, different field, different conditions this weekend we’ll adapt and adjust what we need to do to defend well, look for those turnovers, and don’t give away penalties.”

Captain Leone Nakarawa says tonight’s second Test may just open another door of opportunity for the side.

“They’ll play a very physical and quick game so I think that’s what a tiny nation like Fiji needs to play a lot of Test matches with the big teams so we can learn as we go along.”

While thousands of Fijians will cheer on the side at FMG Stadium in Hamilton, fans here at home are thankful they’ll watch the game for free on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels while at the same time avoiding social gatherings.

The Flying Fijians will take on the All Blacks at 7:05pm.

