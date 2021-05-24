Saifiti out of Origin Three

The injury list continues to grow for New South Wales ahead of the final State of Origin clash against Queensland next Wednesday.

This follows another setback with former Bati prop Daniel Saifiti ruled out.

The Blues have confirmed that Saifiti injured his rib cartilage while playing for the Knights in Saturday night’s big win over the Cowboys.

According to the NRL, Blues coach Brad Fittler took time out during his video media conference today to speak to NSW doctor Nathan Gibbs, who advised him that Saifiti would not be right to play next Wednesday.

Broncos prop Payne Haas is likely to be promoted from the bench with Storm veteran Dale Finucane elevated from the reserves list to the interchange.

Two Bati players will feature for NSW in Origin 3 with Tariq Sims in the starting lineup and Apisai Koroisau to come off the bench in what will be his Blues debut.