Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup to take place as scheduled

| @BBCWorld
July 14, 2021 10:17 am

The Rugby League World Cup will take place as scheduled in England this autumn after participation agreements were signed by competing nations.

Organisers have been working with the government and authorities to stage the event in October and November.

BBC Sport understands a formal announcement will be made on Thursday.

There were issues regarding Covid regulations and quarantine rules for players and staff travelling back to Australia and New Zealand.

Covid regulations mean Australia’s borders are currently closed, so anyone returning has to spend 14 days in government-managed quarantine.

Rugby league officials estimated around 400-500 players, staff and team officials from Australia’s National Rugby League – representing several different countries at the World Cup – would have to quarantine on their return to the country after the tournament but this has now been resolved.

For the first time, the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events will all take place simultaneously, live across the BBC.

Hosts England will take on Samoa in the opening game of the men’s tournament at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on 23 October.

