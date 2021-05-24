Home

RLWC 2021 still on

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 11:26 am
[File Photo]

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup will go ahead as scheduled.

There were fears that the tournament would be called off due to COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

However, tournament organizers have today confirmed that the event will still be held in October and November 2021.

The final will be held at Old Trafford, in Manchester on 27 November.

This means the Fiji Bati will carry on with its preparations for the tournament.

The Bati have made the semifinals of the last three World Cups and this year they are pooled with Scotland, Italy and Australia.

