Rugby League
Koroisau scores, Maroons avoid whitewash
July 15, 2021 12:54 am
[Source: NRL]
Fiji Bati Apisai Koroisau scored a try on debut for New South Wales in game three of the State of Origin last night.
However, Koroisau”s try was not enough as the Blues went down 18-20.
Koroisau pounced on a Mitch Moses kick in the 69th minute to score.
Api Koroisau turning UPPPPPP! 💯#Origin pic.twitter.com/YP6A7IAVHv
— NRL (@NRL) July 14, 2021
New South Wales hopes of their first series sweep in 21 years were also dashed.
Your 2021 #Origin Champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k8AHZRwkzX
— NRL (@NRL) July 14, 2021
Queensland may have won the match, the Blues have taken out the series after winning games one and two.
Ben Hunt scored a double for the Maroons while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow added another with a penalty from Valentine Holmes.
For the Blues, they managed to score three tries as well from Koroisau, Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton.