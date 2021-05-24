Home

Rugby League

Koroisau scores, Maroons avoid whitewash

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 15, 2021 12:54 am
[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati  Apisai Koroisau scored a try on debut for New South Wales in game three of the State of Origin last night.

However, Koroisau”s try was not enough as the Blues went down 18-20.

Koroisau pounced on a Mitch Moses kick in the 69th minute to score.

Article continues after advertisement

New South Wales hopes of their first series sweep in 21 years were also dashed.

Queensland may have won the match, the Blues have taken out the series after winning games one and two.

Ben Hunt scored a double for the Maroons while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow added another with a penalty from Valentine Holmes.

For the Blues, they managed to score three tries as well from Koroisau, Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton.

