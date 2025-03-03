Kativereta on the lookout for new talent

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

Players in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League are urged to give their best on the field as Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata and his team of selectors search for new talent.

Kativerata, a former Fiji Bati captain, attended the first round of the Eastern Zone in Suva last weekend, while other members of the coaching staff were present at various zones across the country, scouting for future stars.

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata was impressed with what he saw last weekend, noting improvement from previous years.

Article continues after advertisement

Following these tournaments, Kativerata will be selecting players to join his development academies.

“First of all, what I saw in Suva last weekend is much improvement, compared to last year and the year before. The teams now playing rugby league don’t play the rugby union style, so they complete their six they kick. So for us at Fiji National Rugby League and myself as a head coach, I was very impressed.”

He adds that he will be heading to Vanua Levu this weekend for their zone while his other coaching staff will attend the western and eastern zones.

Round two of the competition will commence this weekend.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.