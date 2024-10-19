Kangaroos launch new era with tough win over Tonga

[Source: NRL]

The Kangaroos have kick started their Pacific Championships campaign with a hard-fought 18-0 win over Tonga XIII at Suncorp Stadium.

With Tom Trbojevic running for 227 metres in his return to the Test arena after a six-year absence and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow slicing through for a trademark try, the Kangaroos went some way to burying the demons of last year’s 30-0 loss to the Kiwis.

The green and gold move on to face the Kiwis in Christchurch next week and can secure a place in the Cup final with a win.

Tonga now needs to beat the Kiwis in Week 3 to avoid the relegation match at CommBank Stadium on November 10.

A dropped ball by Sione Katoa in the fourth minute handed the Kangaroos a shot at early points but he made amends by combining with Paul Alamoti to bundle Xavier Coates into touch just short of the tryline.

Kangaroos fullback Dylan Edwards then returned the favour with an error but a poor pass by Isaiya Katoa saw the opportunity go astray.

With Tonga on the attack in the 13th minute it was Trbojevic snaffling an intercept and sprinting 70 metres to post the game’s opening try.

A deft chip kick by Isaiya Katoa earned Tonga a repeat set midway through the half before Edwards failed to control a Siiva Havili grubber to put more pressure on the Kangaroos but they held firm.

With 20 seconds remaining in the opening half some brave Tonga defence denied Tabuai-Fidow before Zac Lomax took a shot at a field goal to try and make the lead seven but his kick went wide.

More desperation defence from Tonga on their own line denied Trbojevic in the 44th minute but they had no answer to the speed and power of Tabuai-Fidow when he brushed off Alamoti to score in the 52nd minute. Lomax converted from touch for a 12-0 lead.

On the back of a Cameron Murray bust in the 58th minute, Harry Grant got into dummy half and looked to burrow over but was held up by Lehi Hopoate, who was sent to the sin bin for being offside at the ruck.

The ensuing penalty handed Lomax an easy shot to make it 14-0 and Tonga compounded the error by putting the kick-off out on the full.

Kangaroos halfback Mitch Moses came up with a kick out on the full in the 64th minute and Tonga looked to have cashed in when Keaon Koloamatangi followed a Tui Lolohea grubber and dotted down but replays showed he had lost control of the ball in the grounding.

With a minute to go and the game in the bag it was Tom Dearden icing the victory with a try on Test debut.

Among of host of stars for the Roos it was Tabuai-Fidow collecting the player of the match award on the back of his third try in four Test matches and seven tackle breaks.