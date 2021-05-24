FSSRL President Vute passes on

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League will resume the new season without its President, Akuila Vute.

FSSRL confirmed the passing of Vute last night.

In a tribute, the FSSRL Executives, officials, principals, teachers, parents and players send their condolences to the family at this point in time.

Article continues after advertisement

Vute was one of those working behind the scene in the last seasons of the Vodafone Trophy competitions.

The FSSRL says Vute will surely be missed by colleagues, school rugby league and union community.

He was the principal of Marist Brothers High School at the time of his passing.