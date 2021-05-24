Dragons' Origin stars not part of party breach allegations

Fijian International Tariq Sims and Dragons halfback Ben Hunt are not part of the 12 players under investigation for breaching stay-at-home orders and NRL biosecurity rules.

The Dragons announced yesterday that an investigation into a gathering at the home of a high-profile St George Illawarra player was being undertaken by both police and the NRL Integrity Unit.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says he was disappointed in Dragons veteran Paul Vaughan, who has allegedly hosted the group of players at his house.

It is understood Hunt and Sims were not involved in the alleged breach, leaving them free to play for Queensland and NSW in next Wednesday’s Origin III.

The St George Illawarra players who were involved in the gathering are being issued $1000 fines by police, with deputy commissioner of NSW Police Gary Worboys labeling the Dragons involved as “arrogant”.

