Bati Origin reps return for NRL round 18

Two Bati reps who featured for New South Wales in the final State of Origin match will run out for their respective clubs in round 18 of the NRL which starts tonight.

Tariq Sims and Apisai Koroisau have both been named for the Dragons and Panthers.

Sims is part of the squad to play against Manly tonight while Koroisau, Brian To’o, Isaah Yeo, Kurt Capewell and Liam Martin are fresh from Origin 3 and will run out for the Panthers against Kane Evans and the Warriors on Sunday.

Other Bati stars that will be in action in round 18 includes Tui Kamikamica who has been named on the interchange for defending champions the Storm.

Taane Milne who took an early guilty plea to charges arising from the clash against the Cowboys is cleared to play for the Rabbitohs.