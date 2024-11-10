Aiken all class as Jillaroos reign supreme in Cup final

[Source: NRL]

The brilliance of Tarryn Aiken and the brutality of their defence led the Jillaroos to a 24-4 win over the Kiwi Ferns in Sunday’s Pacific Cup final at CommBank Stadium.

The victory avenged a 12-6 loss to the Kiwi Ferns in last year’s final and rounded out a dominant month in which the Jillaroos outscored their Pacific Championships rivals to the tune of 122-4.

On the back of a high-quality opening which saw no penalties and no errors in the first nine minutes it was the Jillaroos striking the first blow when slick hands to the right edge put Julia Robinson over for a 4-0 lead.

The game’s opening penalty in the 11th minute for Amber Hall slowing down the play the ball gave the Jillaroos more field position but a mistake by Millie Elliott brought the move unstuck.

The Jillaroos extended their lead in the 16th minute when Aiken and Tamika Upton handled before Isabelle Kelly produced a huge fend on Abigail Roache to cross for her third try of the tournament.

The Kiwi Ferns lifted their intensity late in the half and came close to opening their account but strong goal line defence by the Jillaroos denied them before a 40-30 by Ali Brigginshaw marched her side down field and Tiana Penitani powered over for a 12-0 lead.

Eight minutes into the second half the Jillaroos went up 18-0 when Upton grubbered ahead and regained her own kick to score after a fumble by Kiwi Ferns fullback Apii Nicholls.

Chief playmaker Aiken then put the game out of reach with a slick solo try from close range to make it 24-0 with 21 minutes to play.

A clever grubber by Gayle Broughton earned the Kiwi Ferns a repeat set but a poor option by Nicholls in the ensuing set allowed the Jillaroos to come away.

An intercept by Mele Hufanga with six minutes to play looked like the drought breaker for the Kiwi Ferns but Kezie Apps came up with a superb chase to reel her in before a try to Leianne Tufuga with 90 seconds to play ensured New Zealand would avoid a whitewash.