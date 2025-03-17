Phillies crush Orioles 12-1

[Source: Reuters]

Left-hander Jesus Luzardo struck out six in four innings and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies hammered a Baltimore Orioles split squad 12-1 on Sunday in Sarasota, Fla.

Luzardo (1-1), whom the Phillies acquired from the Miami Marlins in December, surrendered one run and four hits with no walks. Felix Reyes, Kody Clemens and Robert Moore drove in two runs apiece.

The Orioles’ run came on Ramon Laureano’s first spring homer. Baltimore finished with six hits to 13 for the Phillies, who had a six-run third inning and a five-run eighth.

Baltimore starter Zach Eflin (0-1) also went four innings. He surrendered five runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks. He struck out four.

Orioles 7, Tigers 1

Dylan Carlson notched three RBIs and starter Albert Suarez (2-0) gave up one run in five innings as the other Baltimore split squad routed host Detroit in Lakeland, Fla.

Colton Cowser hit his second spring homer and Jackson Holliday tripled and scored twice for the Orioles, who outhit the hosts 11-6.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty (0-1) was tagged for six runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings. He walked two and struck out six. Kerry Carpenter singled home the Tigers’ run.

Rays 11, Nationals 5

Jake Mangum homered twice and collected four RBIs and three teammates also went deep as visiting Tampa Bay’s split squad turned back Washington in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tanner Murray had a home run among three hits and drove in two runs, and Josh Lowe also homered and had two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Starter Connor Seabold (1-0) picked up the win despite yielding four runs on four hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He fanned three.

James Wood homered for the fourth time this spring and drove in two runs for the Nationals. Starter Michael Soroka was bombed for six runs in four innings. He allowed five hits and walked six.

Yankees 7, Rays 5

A New York split squad banged out three homers among 16 hits in defeating Tampa Bay’s other split squad in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Ben Rice (two RBIs) and Jasson Dominguez each hit their third spring homers, and Oswaldo Cabrera went deep among his three hits. Sean Boyle (1-0), the Yankees’ third of four pitchers, gave up one run in four innings.

Christopher Morel homered for Tampa Bay, and Nathan Wiles (0-1) took the loss when he surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth inning on J.C. Escarra’s tiebreaking single and Marshall Toole’s double.

Pirates 4, Yankees 3

Darick Hall’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth broke a 2-2 tie as visiting Pittsburgh defeated New York’s other split squad in Tampa, Fla.

