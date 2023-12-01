Gold playoff for Davule and Rokobuli

Elia Rokobuli [right] [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Two of Team Fiji boxers have a chance to win gold medals at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

This is after they won their respective semifinals at the Friendship Hall in Honiara last night.

Elia Rokobuli is assured of a medal after he won his 63.5kg semifinal bout against his New Zealand opponent.

Team captain Davule won his semi-final against Solomon Islands in the 60kg category.

The judges all scored in favor of Davule.

The boxing finals will be held today.