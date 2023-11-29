Fiji touch rugby through to semis

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

The Team Fiji men’s touch rugby side defeated the Cook Islands 4-2 in their final round-robin match this morning.

The side has booked a spot in the semi-final at 2:30pm today.

The national women’s side is also through to the semis, where they will face Samoa at midday.

Meanwhile, gold medallists Deborah Bulai and Yeshnil Karan will be in action again today.

Bulai, who won gold in the hammer throw yesterday will participate in the women’s discus event today.

Karan, who won gold in the 10,000 meters event will run in the 5000 meters event this afternoon.