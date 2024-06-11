Two teams added in the Super League competition

[Source: Netball Australia/ Facebook]

Netball Fiji has included two new teams in the Finance Hub Super League.

These two teams, Kikau and Kacau, are made up of the under-21 squad members.

The Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says that this will give the two new teams the game time they need as they prepare for the Netball World Youth Cup next year.

The CEO says that they have also made another change to the Super League, with each team having an opportunity to host matches.

Koster emphasizes that with this change, teams will have the chance to play in front of their home crowds generating more excitement for the teams and the local competition.

The Super League competition is set to commence at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Fiji Pearls will meet Tifa Moana Samoa in round two of the Pacific Netball Series at 5 PM.

