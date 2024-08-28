Rising Stars Tournament learning phase for Young Pearls

[Photo: Supplied]

Netball Fiji is determined to deliver a strong performance at the upcoming Qualifiers in the Cook Islands, despite suffering heavy defeats in the Rising Stars Tournament last week.

Chief Executive Vivian Koster stated that the players gained valuable experience from competing against teams from New Zealand and Australia.

With the squad now finalized, Koster emphasized that the players will need to step up and give their best, particularly in challenging environments.

“So I think for all the teams involved, and definitely for us, it was an opportunity to learn as much as we can about playing in an elite environment, but also to have a competition that better prepares us for future events, including the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar in 2025.”

Our national team will depart for the Qualifiers in the Cook Islands on the 13th of next month.

They are set to face Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, and the hosts.