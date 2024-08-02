Nadi looking to regain long lost glory

Nadi skipper Maika Kasami says his side is looking to rekindle their long-lost glory as champions of the Veterans Football Tournament that started earlier this week.

The former Fiji and Nadi district rep hopes to lead his side into the final, and is adamant he can do so with the mixture of former national reps in his side.

JK Nadi last won the tournament in 2021, where they defeated Rewa Masters 5-4 in a penalty shootout at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

“We have won previously, twice I think, back to back, so there was a gap. So we’re trying to stamp our mark again this year. We are happy with our preparation so we’re looking forward to today’s tournament.”

The side played their first game this morning against Nasinu Masters, and were able to secure a 1-all draw.

A total of 11 matches were played today at the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veteran’s Tournament, with the opening match at 8am.

Day three will start tomorrow with Ba Legends taking on ZEG Rewa Masters for the first match.

Meanwhile, the final will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday, serving as the curtain raiser to the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants final.

The BOG semis will be played on Saturday.