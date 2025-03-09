Liverpool open up 16-point league lead; Forest beat City

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool’s march to the Premier League title continued with a 3-1 victory over last-placed Southampton on Saturday as Mohamed Salah bagged a double and Darwin Nunez scored to give them a 16-point provisional lead over Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s men have 70 points, while the second-placed Gunners have 54 but two games in hand. They play at Manchester United on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi struck late in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City that boosted their chances of a top-four finish and a prized place in next year’s Champions League.

