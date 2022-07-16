Tough game ahead for Solomon Islands

[File Photo]

Solomon Islands is preparing for one of their toughest match in the OFC Women’s Pacific Nations competition, next week against New Caledonia.

After settling for a 1-all draw on Wednesday with the Digicel Kulas, Solomon Island mentor Batram Suri says they will need to dig deep before their next match.

He adds it was a physical encounter against Fijians, and they’re expecting something similar next Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know New Caledonia they play similar type of French style, but anyways, we are here to challenge and win the competition and compete against those who play against us.”

Fiji and the Solomons now have a point each in Group C.

Fiji will face New Caledonia first tomorrow at 7pm and you can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.