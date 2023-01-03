Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave: Juergen Klopp

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says there is no point in raising complaints with Premier League referees as it is like speaking to a microwave.

The German left fuming by the officiating of their 3-1 defeat to Brentford earlier today.

Klopp says Brentford were stretching the rules with their pushing and holding, especially at set-pieces, and thought their third goal should have been ruled out for a foul.

When asked whether he had spoken to the match officials about the issue, Klopp told beIN Sports that it is exactly like talking to his microwave where he will get no response.