Spain football wary

Spain may be the favorite going into its Euro 2020 quarter-final match but Luis Enrique’s men know too well complacency may cost them a win.

Spain last faced Switzerland in the 2010 World Cup opener where they lost 1-nil in Durban, a loss still fresh in the mind of defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets.

While Spain’s confidence lays on being the first team to score five goals in back-to-back Euro finals games, Switzerland looks to write more history as they make their first ever European Championship quarter-final.

The two teams chase for a spot in the semi-final tomorrow at 4am.

In the second quarter-final, Belgium battles Italy at 7am.

Tomorrow, Czech Republic faces Denmark at 4am while England takes on Ukraine at 7am.

You can watch these matches live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.