Sherman disappointed with Bula Boys performance

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman says he is disappointed with the team’s performance in their 3-3 draw against Papua New Guinea during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Oceania Qualifier last night.

After narrowly avoiding a scare against the hosts, the Bula Boys are preparing for another tough challenge when they face New Caledonia on Sunday.

Sherman says he believes his side dominated the game, but still gave way to two goals that could have been avoided.

He adds that his side’s awareness on the field wasn’t up to par, and will need to work on this ahead of their clash with New Caledonia on Sunday.

“All in all, I’m very disappointed with our set piece, I felt we dominated the game even though especially with possession, and yet we conceded two very soft goals from set plays. So that’s an element we need to work on.”

Fiji still sits in second place in the standings with two points, while PNG and the Solomon Islands follow in third and fourth.

The Bula Boys will now take on New Caledonia at 3 pm on Sunday in Port Moresby in PNG.