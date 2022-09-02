Rewa ready for Jetsetters

[Source: Fiji Football]

Defending Punjas Battle of the Giants champion, Rewa is ready to face an improved All in One Builders Nadi team.

Rewa head coach, Marika Rodu says there were questions about his player’s confidence after managing two draws in the group stages but he is assured there is plenty left in the Delta Tigers.

This was reflected in the team’s 1-0 win over Ba in the final group match that booked them their place in the semi-final.

Rodu says Nadi is a changed team with a different style of play and Rewa is honored to face them.

The two teams clash tomorrow in the first semis at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Bargain Box Ba meets Farmtrac Tractors Labasa in the second semi-final at 4.30pm.

