The Rewa side has qualified for the 62nd Sanatan Convention open grade final.

This is after they beat Tuva 2-0 in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, in other semi-final results, Nasinu has beaten Labasa Dreketi 2 – 0 while Labasa Viti Master has downed Sigatoka 2 – 0 in the masters semi-final this morning.

The semi-final between Uluisila and Labasa is currently underway.