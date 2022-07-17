Passion drives Volitikoro

Digicel Kula rep Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro plays football not only for passion but is hoping to build a career out of it.

The Macuata lass who is now a full-time football player turned to the sport as a solace and eventually became an expert at it.

Volitikoro says she saw how the sport was played around the world, and this sparked her interest even more.

“I’ve started to see that it takes us around the world, playing around the country and specific nations, and that’s where my interest started in playing soccer.”

Volitikoro and the Kulas will meet New Caledonia today at 7pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League match between Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri is underway, with the Whites leading 1-nil.

The lone goal was scored by Meli Codro.