Nadroga holds Rewa in DPL

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]
The Nadroga football team came from two-nil down to hold Rewa two-all in the Digicel Premier League match at Lawaqa Park.
Neemish Prasad and Abbu Zaid scored for the Delta Tigers to lead two-nill at the breather.
The hosts bounced back and scored two goals in the second half to earn a point from the match.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|17
|9
|5
|3
|38
|24
|+14
|32
|REWA
|16
|8
|8
|0
|24
|12
|+12
|32
|SUVA
|16
|8
|5
|3
|28
|19
|+9
|29
|NADI
|17
|8
|5
|4
|25
|20
|+5
|29
|BA
|17
|8
|2
|7
|33
|28
|+5
|26
|LABASA
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|23
|0
|22
|NADROGA
|17
|6
|3
|8
|20
|30
|-10
|21
|NAVUA
|17
|4
|6
|7
|19
|26
|-7
|18
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|17
|2
|5
|10
|16
|26
|-10
|11
|NASINU
|17
|2
|3
|12
|13
|31
|-18
|9
