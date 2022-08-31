Nadroga holds Rewa in DPL

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Nadroga football team came from two-nil down to hold Rewa two-all in the Digicel Premier League match at Lawaqa Park.

Neemish Prasad and Abbu Zaid scored for the Delta Tigers to lead two-nill at the breather.

The hosts bounced back and scored two goals in the second half to earn a point from the match.

