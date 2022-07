The Nadi women’s football side is one step closer to qualifying to the Digicel Women’s Super League.

This is after they defeated Nadogo 3-2 in its first match in the Digicel Women’s Senior League today.

Nadi will just need to draw against Navua to qualify for the Super League.

Meanwhile, Navua who drew nil-all against Nadogo, will need to win with two clear goals.

Nadi will face Navua at 3pm tomorrow at Bidesi Park in Suva.